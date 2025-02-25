Sizzling Showdown: The Best Burgers at the 2025 SOBEWFF Burger Bash

The heat was on and the grills were fired up at Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash, one of the most anticipated events of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). Burger lovers from around the world gathered in Miami to taste their way through over 30 mouthwatering patties, all competing for the title of best burger of 2025—and a cash prize.

Local favorite Cowy Burger, led by owner Daniel Machicao, has previously taken home the trophy, and this year, they came back hungry for another win.

“Burger Bash was always a dream,” Daniel shared. “Now that we’ve made it a reality, we’re always hungry to come back and give that same vibe we always want to give.”

With so much competition on the grill, every chef had their own secret ingredient for success. When asked what it takes to win the Burger Bash, the team from Motek, who previously won the award, had one simple answer: “Passion and a lot of flavor.”

From juicy, cheesy stacks to creative gourmet twists, this year’s Burger Bash had it all. The event is known as the ultimate kickoff party of SOBEWFF, filled with high energy, top-tier chefs, and America’s favorite handheld meal—the burger.

One festival-goer summed it up best: “I’ve already had three burgers, and I’m kind of full… but I want to try them all!”

After one too many bites, our Inside South Florida host, LaMyiah Pearlinia, may be heading to Pilates instead of another burger joint, but the Burger Bash 2025 was everything she hoped for—and more.

For more information, visit SOBEWFF.org. See you at next year’s ultimate burger showdown!