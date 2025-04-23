Skincare Expert Maghan Morin Shares Summer Glow Secrets and Updates on Her Growing Beauty Empire

Maghan Morin, the founder of Melanated Beauty Spa and a trusted skin and beauty expert, is back on Inside South Florida to share her journey and offer pro tips on how to keep your skin radiant during South Florida’s sizzling summer months.

Morin, whose journey has evolved from launching a single spa location to expanding her footprint and launching her own skincare product line, says 2024 is all about scaling. “This year, I’m heavily focused on getting our products out,” she shared. “We’ve tested them with clients and now I’m fully confident in what our product can achieve.”

With the Florida heat in full swing, Morin emphasized the importance of hydration and protection. “Those UV rays are intense,” she said. “Some people can experience a lot of moisture, excessive oil, or a lot of dryness.”

Her go-to summer essentials? Hyaluronic acid tops the list. Morin explained, “Why you want to keep your skin hydrated is because it produces collagen, keeps your skin nice, plump, and full.”

Next up, she praised turmeric cleansers for maintaining an even skin tone during the sunniest months. “Turmeric is something that you can use for your skin, especially when you want to keep the even skin tone of your complexion,” she said, noting that honey and turmeric are a powerful natural pairing.

And for a multi-purpose beauty staple? Morin recommends rose water. “Our rose water is actually made with roses,” she said. “It can serve as your toner, so after you cleanse, you would spray it on like a cotton pad, wipe the skin to reset the skin's pH, and then apply on a serum or an enzyme mask.”

Her brand, Melanated Beauty Spa, recently made a splash at the Miami Open, with products featured in the luxury bathrooms, offering guests a taste of South Florida indulgence. And this summer, the brand is popping up all over Miami-Dade and Broward. “We’ll be doing pop-ups all around South Florida,” Morin said.

As the season heats up, Morin promises to return with more beauty tips in August. Until then, you can follow her journey and shop her skincare line via Melanated Beauty Spa’s social media, @maghanitwork, or website, MelanatedBeautySpa.com.