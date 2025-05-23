Skincare Simplified with Dr. Dennis Gross: The Power of Protection, Peels, and Passion

When it comes to skincare, the world is full of trends and routines, but according to world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross, it all comes down to the essentials. The founder of the award-winning Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare brand joined Inside South Florida to share expert advice on achieving radiant, protected skin, especially in sun-soaked South Florida.

Whether it’s for anti-aging or skin cancer prevention, Dr. Gross says sun protection is at the heart of every good skincare routine. “The sun is not your friend,” he explains. “You need to take the precautions to make sure that you're not getting the sun damage that can cause and compromise your skin health and beauty.”

What you really need in your daily routine, according to Dr. Gross:



Cleanser – to remove impurities and prep the skin. Peel – to gently exfoliate and boost skin renewal. Moisturizer – to hydrate and maintain balance. Broad-spectrum SPF – to protect against sun damage, whether it’s in your moisturizer, foundation, or standalone sunscreen.

Dr. Gross recommends his signature Alpha Beta Peel as a cornerstone of any skincare regimen. “That was our first product,” he says. “That product is now global, and it’s unique because it’s a two-step system that takes just two minutes. Yes, there’s a little bit of work to do at home, but that’s the difference between using a simple product and giving yourself a real treatment.”

With versions now available for sensitive, regular, and extra-strength skin types, it’s an easy at-home solution that delivers clinical results in just two minutes.

Dr. Gross’s passion for skin goes beyond product. “It’s the only organ you see,” he says. “I’ve seen a quarter of a million patients in my career. Through that, I’ve gotten to know people and really understand what they want to see in their skin, what bothers them, and what makes them feel confident and happy.”

To shop the products and learn more, visit DrDennisGross.com or shop at Sephora nationwide.