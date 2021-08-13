Skincare tips to keep the dewy, summer glow all year long

Although the seasons are changing, you can still have that bright, dewy, summer glow year-round.

Elena Duque, esthetician, and beauty and lifestyle expert says you can achieve the look with just a couple of steps. It all starts with using the right moisturizer and applying it the right way. She recommends applying to damp skin and massaging it in to increase blood flow. Don't forget about your neck either!

When it comes to cleansing, whether you wear makeup or not, you should wipe off your face to make sure there's not extra lingering dirt, sweat, or oils.

Make sure you're getting your sleep and feeling rested. This is probably the easiest and most overlooked part of the skincare routine.

For Products, Duque uses the Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 moisturizer. It's packed with dermatologist-recommended ingredients and is great for all skin types. Using a silicone facial brush with your cleanser will give you better results, and a silk pillowcase will make sure all of your hard work pays off.