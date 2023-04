Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share how to get in shape without using clunky gym equipment.

“My first favorite are rubber bands, and my favorite move are side walking squats. This targets the glutes, but it also hits your quads and hamstrings,” says Frey. “Next, is my beloved ab wheel. It helps to work the core and abs."

For more information, visit smashfit.co