Skip The Mixing With The Original Cocktail In A Can

The worst part about enjoying a cocktail can be the anticipation of waiting for your drink to be mixed. Key Account Manager, Lauren Higginson and Creative and Social Media Manager, Hailey Rene joined Inside South Florida with how Clubtails is the perfect cocktail on the go.

“Clubtails is a triple-filtered cocktail,” says Rene. “It's 10% alcohol so it’s really going to taste and feel like a spirit. It’s so smooth and at a price point that anyone can enjoy it.”

“It’s nitrogen finished, so that makes it less carbonated, more like the spirit taste,” says Higginson. “I’m somebody that wants to keep going all day long. You can do this alot easier than you can with actual cocktails.”

You can find Clubtails at your favorite grocery stores.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Buzz Tea