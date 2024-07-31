Sky Coffee: Soar to New Heights with Your Coffee Experience

Welcome to Sky Coffee, where your ordinary coffee experience is taken to extraordinary altitudes. Inside South Florida took an inside look at this unique coffee shop in downtown Brickell offering an aviation-themed adventure that coffee lovers won't want to miss.

Opened in 2023, Sky Coffee is not just a place to get your caffeine fix; it's a journey. The coffee shop features the front half of a real Delta airplane, complete with an intact cockpit and first-class seating. This innovative concept is the brainchild of Rosana Bentos, whose lifelong dream combined with her passion for coffee created this one-of-a-kind destination.

Rosana shared her story, "I wanted to be a flight attendant 20 years ago in my country, but I couldn't because my height was too short. Later, I fell in love with coffee and decided to mix both passions." Her vision materialized when she found the perfect airplane in Lisbon, Florida.

The attention to detail at Sky Coffee is impeccable. From the digital menu board mimicking those at airports to the passport rewards program that acts like frequent flyer miles, every aspect is designed to enhance the customer experience. Servers dressed in pilot uniforms add to the immersive atmosphere.

Adding to the uniqueness, Sky Coffee offers outdoor seating with air-conditioned domes that evoke Moroccan vibes with their boho decor. "These are the first in the United States, inspired by similar concepts in London," Rosana explained.

For those looking for a unique coffee experience in Miami, Sky Coffee is the place to be. It has quickly become a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists.

For more information, visit skycoffeebuenosaires.com.