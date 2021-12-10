Slam poetry festival brings heart and soul to Pompano Beach

The Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival is this weekend. Some of the top poets in the country will be gathering to deliver some powerful words for judges, including celebrity guest judge Malcolm-Jamal Warner. He spoke with us about what poetry means to him, and the incredible poet HeRo told us what to expect.

HeRo says poetry saved her life. She started writing poetry 7 years ago on a whim one night while going through a rough patch and realized how powerful it was. Malcolm-Jamal has been a poet his whole life, with heavy influence from his father. He's ready to judge and even more excited to see how the community has grown and changed.

From December 9 to 11 you can attend online or watch in person as poets put it all on the line. Tickets are available here