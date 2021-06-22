Slickdeals with Pete King

Do you do loads of research and crowd-sourcing to find recommendations for products to buy? You're not alone. Social shopping and crowd-led deal hunting websites are increasingly becoming a go-to destination for savvy shoppers. Host of Slickdeals, Pete King, has a popular "WhichWon" segment on his show, where they compare top-of-the-line products with their best deals. He joined us to tell you which won recently in a few of his go-to categories.

"So many of us have had the experience of finding a great deal and wanting to share it with our friends and family. On the Slickdeals website, there's a community of 12 million shoppers who are discovering, connecting and voting on the very best deals at any given time," stated King.

To set you up for your summer outdoor entertaining, Pete showed off the two blenders that went up for the test in the Which Won face off: the Ninja Professional Plus vs. Vitamix A3300. Slickdeals was able to get their viewers who were looking at a $500 blender, to find a worthy competitor for just $30!

In the competition, Slickdeals reviews the design, features, and price, then places them head-to-head to ask their customers, which won?!

Join the fun by visiting Slickdeals.net and watch the Which Won series on the Slickdeals YouTube channel.