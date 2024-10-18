Small Businesses Leverage AI to Compete in the Digital Age

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Blaze. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Adam Nathan, CEO of Blaze, discussed the growing challenges small businesses face when competing with larger brands, particularly in digital marketing. Inspired by his parents' struggles to take their small business online, Adam emphasized that many small business owners lack the marketing expertise needed to thrive in a competitive market. Statistics show that 20% of small businesses fail within their first year, with many facing challenges like unprofitable ads and minimal organic website traffic.

Adam explained how AI can level the playing field, helping small businesses generate more content, attract more leads, and ultimately drive sales. Blaze, an AI-powered platform, provides 24/7 access to top-tier social media managers, email marketers, and SEO experts, allowing small businesses to grow their online presence more efficiently. One Florida-based client increased their TikTok following from 200 to 2,700 in just one month using Blaze. The platform has already saved customers 110,000 hours of work and $5 million in costs.

With the holiday season approaching, Adam noted that Black Friday is a crucial time for businesses. Blaze offers specialized tools for small businesses to develop holiday-themed content, customer service replies, and landing pages to capitalize on the busiest shopping season. Additionally, the first 100 customers to sign up for these tools will gain access to an exclusive webinar with e-commerce experts.

