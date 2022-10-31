Smart and safe ways you can invest with Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn

Investing is one of the best ways to increase your net worth and WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, joined Inside South Florida to share the proper ways to invest in our current economy.

“It's not as spooky as it was back in 2000 to 2008, so that's the good news,” says Van Horn. “The bad news is that interest rates are going up significantly, we're seeing 6-7 percent, whereas last year we were seeing 2-3 percent.”

In South Florida, real estate investing has recently been the hot market.

“People are still moving to South Florida. It's one of those beautiful places in the world. That's why we live here. People from New York, California, South America, and Europe; they're still investing in our community,” says Van Horn. “I think that our real estate market is going to flatline and the growth is not going to continue to where it was. But I don't think we're going to see that significant 30% drop that we did years ago.”

For Van Horn, investing in crypto is a no go.

“I stay out of the Bitcoin market in general,” says Van Horn. “I think that it has significant room to go down.”

