SMART HOME UPGRADES

Tech expert, Marc Saltzman, discusses several smart home products designed to enhance convenience and security, particularly as summer approaches. They highlight the Eero Outdoor 7, which offers fast outdoor Wi-Fi coverage, making it suitable for activities such as streaming and outdoor gatherings while also supporting security cameras. Additionally, T-Mobile's 5G home internet is introduced as an affordable and reliable option for those moving or relocating, with plans starting at $35 a month and available incentives such as gift cards and subscription services.

The conversation also delves into safeguarding deliveries with Amazon's Key in garage delivery service, allowing packages to be placed securely inside homeowners' garages. Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of managing water damage risks with the Moen Flo smart water monitor, which can detect leaks and automatically shut off the water supply. Lastly, Vivint is presented as a leader in smart home solutions that combine energy management with home security, helping homeowners reduce their electricity costs. Marc encourages viewers to visit inthenews.tv for more information on these products and solutions.

