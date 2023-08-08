Smart shopping tips for back-to-school

Olympic Swimmer and Mom of Two, Natalie Coughlin, joined Inside South Florida to share practices to get the most out of your children’s new school wardrobe.

“You want to look for something that's going to make kids feel the most confident and comfortable, and something that's going to be a good value that's going to last the entire school year,” says Coughlin. “You want things to wash well and wear well throughout the year. All of our pieces are really thoughtfully designed in that and performance.”

