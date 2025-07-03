Smart Spending Tips to Help You Save This Summer and Back-to-School Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Credit Karma. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the summer heats up, so does consumer spending, from vacations and backyard barbecues to the looming costs of back-to-school shopping. With prices rising across the board, many Americans are looking for smart ways to enjoy the season without draining their wallets.

Courtney Alev, Consumer Financial Advocate at Intuit Credit Karma, joined Inside South Florida to share insights on current spending trends and practical tips for managing money during these high-cost months.

According to a recent Intuit Credit Karma study, nearly half of Americans are feeling anxious about affording their summer plans, and about two-thirds are actively choosing more budget-friendly activities. However, the study also found that younger Americans are more likely to prioritize fun over finances, particularly when it comes to travel and dining out.

But Alev says you don’t have to choose between fun and frugality. “Don’t overlook local gems,” she advised. “Road trips, camping excursions, or a visit to a nearby lake or the beach can be a great way to save money. You can split costs of gas and groceries with family or friends, and borrow gear you might need but don’t have. These are great ways to keep the cost per person low while still getting that much-needed change of scenery many of us are looking forward to this summer.”

Dining in can also be a smart swap. Hosting themed nights like DIY pizza or backyard BBQs can deliver the same social fun as dining out at a fraction of the cost.

As for back-to-school shopping, Alev recommends starting early to avoid the financial crunch. “Take an inventory of everything you already have—there’s a good chance not everything needs to be replaced. From there, create a clear budget so you know how much you can spend. Then, make two lists: one for your must-haves, and another for the nice-to-haves,’” she said. Giving kids a say in one special purchase can also help them learn valuable budgeting lessons.

Retailers are already beginning to roll out back-to-school sales, so Alev encourages families to compare prices early and consider buying in bulk, especially for families with multiple children.