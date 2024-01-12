Smarter Living Products for 2024 

Kathryn Emery, 20+ Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert and Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer went to the largest technology show in the world, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to find home and lifestyle items to make life easier and better.

Clean smarter with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra.

“This is called the Roborock ladies and gentlemen because it rocks,” says Emery. “So, it does everything you're used to with the mop, clean water, dirty water, self-emptying. Guess what it does for you though, it cleans the mop, and it dries the mop with super-hot 140-degree water and air.” For more information, visit US.Roborock.com

Power smarter with Life Powered by Greenworks.

“Let's move to the outside of the house with Greenworks,” says Wade. “This is the 60-volt platform. Now Greenworks makes all kinds of battery power tools from outdoor power equipment like blowers and chainsaws to the new Maximus Series Zero-Turn 54-inch lawnmower. This thing is incredible. It's got a dump bed, it'll cut up to five acres, built like an absolute tank, but all in this 60-volt platform.” For more information, visit GreenworksTools.com

Fast and effective relief is just a roll away with the Chirp (RMP) Rolling Percussive Massager.

“What a percussive massage is that's that real therapeutic that you need to rehab the muscles with the rolling,” says Emery. “So that's the soothing calm so you get the best of all worlds.” For more information, visit GoChirp.com

Say goodbye to Zooglea, A/C shut offs and water damage with the iFLO Automated AC Drain Line Cleaner.

"The beautiful thing for me, super easy to install," says Emery. "Then this is the fluid, their fluid, you just screw it on there. What you do is you download the app, and the app is going to do all the work for you—magical, again. But it's really going to geo-target where you are, and then it's going to automatically disperse the amount of fluid you need to get rid of that zooglea." For more information, visit IFlo.com

