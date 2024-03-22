Smash the Silence: Caroline Nava's Padel Tournament for Heart Health

Caroline Nava, a passionate advocate for heart health, joined Inside South Florida to talk about hosting a Padel tournament this weekend, March 23, to benefit the Miami Dade County branch of the American Heart Association. This event, titled "Smash the Silence," aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease while raising funds for a vital cause.

The tournament features a 20 to 20-14 bracket, along with a silent auction and various activations. Attendees can enjoy food, an open bar, and a lively atmosphere while supporting heart health initiatives. Caroline's personal connection to the cause drives her dedication to making a difference in the community.

Caroline's inspiration for "Smash the Silence" stems from her father's experience with cardiovascular disease. By sharing her family's journey, she hopes to break the silence surrounding heart-related conditions and encourage proactive measures for prevention and treatment.

To participate in the tournament or show support, individuals can text "smash the silence" to 71777 for more information and registration details. Spectator tickets are available with a $50 donation, while team registration is priced at $400. All proceeds go directly to the American Heart Association to further their lifesaving work.

Caroline's event promises not only an exciting Padel tournament but also an opportunity to unite for heart health. With appearances from NBA star Duncan Robinson and other members of the Heat family, attendees can expect a memorable experience filled with community, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to smashing the silence on heart disease.

"Smash the Silence" is more than just a Padel tournament; it's a movement to raise awareness, support those affected by heart disease, and inspire positive change. Through Caroline's dedication and the community's involvement, this event promises to make a meaningful impact on heart health initiatives in Miami and beyond.

For more information, visit fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/SmashtheSilence.