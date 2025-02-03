Smash the Silence Charity Paddle Tournament Returns to Miami, Raising Awareness for Stroke Recovery

Carolina Nava returned to Inside South Florida to discuss the upcoming Smash the Silence Charity Paddle Tournament, a cause close to her heart. The event, which she launched last year in honor of her father’s stroke recovery journey, raised an impressive $55,000 in its first year. Now, it's back for another round on March 1 at Ultra Paddle in Miami Shores, promising an even bigger impact.

Carolina’s father suffered a stroke in 2022, radically altering his life. However, through intensive physical therapy—four to six hours a day—he continues to make remarkable progress. Inspired by his journey, Carolina set out to create an event that would not only rally the community but also provide direct support for stroke survivors.

This year, Smash the Silence is partnering with The Stroke Foundation to fund grants for physical, speech, and occupational therapy for stroke survivors in Florida. Carolina emphasized that her goal remains deeply rooted in community and local impact, ensuring that funds raised directly benefit those in need.

The event will bring competitive paddle matches, wellness activations, and Miami Heat spirit, thanks to the Miami Heat Charitable Fund as the presenting sponsor. Attendees can expect appearances from Heat players, dancers, and even the team mascot. In addition to paddle tournaments, there will be wellness-focused experiences, including IV therapy and health-centered activities.

For those interested in supporting the cause, attending, or learning more, all event details, ticket purchases, and donation options are available through The Stroke Foundation’s website, TheStrokeFoundation.com, and Instagram, @TheStrokeFoundation as well as Carolina’s Instagram page, @cnavaaa.

Carolina’s passion for stroke awareness and recovery is at the heart of this event, and with the community’s support, Smash the Silence is set to make an even greater impact in 2024. Mark your calendars for March 1, and get ready to play for a cause!