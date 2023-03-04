Smithsonian Channel And Mtv Team Up In This New Competitive Show

The Smithsonian Channel and MTV have collaborated on a new competition show. Dometi Pongo, Host of “Finding the Next Great Artist,” and lead judge on the show, Melissa Chiu, joined Inside South Florida to share what to expect from the new show.

“What makes this competition series so unique is not just the partnership between MTV and Smithsonian's Hirshhorn, but also the fact that every week seven artists compete,” says Pongo. “They're given different prompts and challenges and things to address with their artwork. They're competing for $100,000 and an exhibit at the Hirshhorn.”

“It's unique because it's a collaboration with a museum,” says Chiu. The Hirshhorn is our National Museum of Modern Art. We collaborated by selecting these seven artists from around the country. In fact, Gillian Mayer is one of the artists and she's based in Miami.”

For more information, visit MTV.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by PremiereTV