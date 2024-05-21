Smitty's Wings: Serving Up Flavor and Community on Sistrunk Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale is home to many great eateries, but one that stands out is Smitty's Wings. Founded by Chris Smith, Smitty's Wings is not just about serving delicious food—it's about creating a vibrant community hub on Sistrunk Boulevard. Chris Smith recently joined Inside South Florida to share the story behind Smitty's Wings and its impact on the neighborhood.

Smitty's Wings specializes in wings, offering a variety of flavors to satisfy any palate. "It's wings and fries, and we have salads and a little bit of seafood, but it's 90% wings," Chris explained. The star of the menu is the "Smitty's" flavor—a unique blend of citrusy orange pepper, honey, and hot sauce. "It gives you hot, gives you sweet, and gets you through the day," he said.

Beyond the food, Smitty's Wings emphasizes a welcoming and lively atmosphere. "We wanted to create a place where we want to go,” Chris shared, emphasizing how there is always good music to elevate the vibe. The restaurant features a festive environment with old R&B and Motown tunes playing and transforms into an early nightclub three nights a week with a DJ. "There's always something going on," he added.

Located on Sistrunk Boulevard, Smitty's Wings plays a significant role in the area's revitalization. "In my previous life as a politician, I always talked about economic development and bringing back Sistrunk Boulevard," Chris noted. The restaurant has spurred further development, with other eateries opening and vacant buildings being renovated. "In three or four more years, Sistrunk will be that bustling community again," he predicted.

Smitty's Wings is not just a business—it's a community lifeline. Chris hires from the local community, providing jobs and opportunities. "I can see every day the lives that we're changing," he said. The restaurant employs 28 people, many of whom are from the surrounding neighborhood. "Friday's payday means 28 local families are going to be able to eat because people are coming to Smitty's and spending money," Chris explained.

Smitty's Wings has become a melting pot for the community, attracting a diverse clientele. "You'll find our state attorney, public defender, and judges having lunch. Then in the evening, it’s the school bus driver and a guy who works on the street all day," Chris described. The restaurant hosts a wide range of events, from political fundraisers to baby showers, truly making it a place for everyone.

For Chris, Smitty's Wings is a deeply personal project, being born and raised in the community. He says that it feels great to start something that brings people together. The restaurant has helped him understand people better and see the potential for unity through good food and a welcoming atmosphere.

To experience the delicious food and vibrant community at Smitty's Wings, visit smittyssistrunk.com.