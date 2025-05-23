Smorgasburg Miami Serves Up Tropical Flavors for AAPI Heritage Month

South Florida foodies, prepare your taste buds. Smorgasburg Miami, the largest open-air food market in the city, is turning up the heat this weekend with a vibrant celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

Owner and CEO Gaston Becherano joined Inside South Florida to dish out all the details on this year’s theme: "Flavors of the Tropics." From Filipino cookies to island-inspired eats, the event highlights culinary creations that celebrate AAPI traditions and Miami’s own tropical culture.

“It’s one of our favorite events. This is the fourth year we’re hosting it, and every year it’s so much fun,” said Becherano. “We get to celebrate these amazing cultures, through both cuisine and activities.”

Regular Smorgasburg vendors will be serving up limited-edition specials, while guest chefs from across Florida (and even as far as Indiana) bring in new flavors, including tropical twists on Asian street food.

Guests can look forward to:



One-of-a-kind dishes created just for this event

Guest vendors offering unique AAPI-inspired creations

Interactive experiences and cultural activities tied to the theme

When asked what to try first, Becherano offered some advice: “What I would recommend isn’t necessarily a specific dish, but that everyone walks around, does a full circle, and looks for something they’ve never had before, and goes for that.”

For Becherano, Smorgasburg is about more than good eats it's about creating space for inclusion and discovery. “What we’re trying to do with Smorgasburg is push some of these culinary boundaries, inviting people in Miami to experience flavors and dishes they’ve probably never had before, and maybe even go on a little culinary adventure,” he said.

Smorgasburg Miami is held every weekend, but this special AAPI Heritage Month celebration takes place this weekend only.

For vendor lineups, special dishes, and event programming, follow@smorgasburgmiami on Instagram or visitsmorgasburgmiami.com.