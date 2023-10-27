Snapchat Partners with Inspirit to Bring AR Learning to Classrooms

Director of AR Platform Partnerships & Ecosystem at Snap, Sophia Dominguez, along with Inspirit co-founder and COO Amrutha Vasan, joined Inside South Florida to share how they're teaming up to bring augmented reality technology to transform the classroom learning experience.

“Augmented reality can really help simplify complex concepts like math and science lessons by creating hands on learning experiences without blocking out the real world, whether students are learning from the classroom or at home,” says Dominguez. “Our partnership with Inspirit is an exciting step forward to integrate AR curriculums into the classroom to help prove how can be beneficial for learning.”

With interactive AR curriculums, Inspirit is committed to increasing student engagement and driving positive outcomes.

“Our mission at Inspirit is to make STEM learning more interactive and engaging for all students through our digital platform, the Innovative Learning Hub,” says Vasan. “So, we partnered with Snap to help propel that mission forward with their AR technology.”

