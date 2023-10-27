Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Snapchat Partners with Inspirit to Bring AR Learning to Classrooms

Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 18:30:00-04

Director of AR Platform Partnerships & Ecosystem at Snap, Sophia Dominguez, along with Inspirit co-founder and COO Amrutha Vasan, joined Inside South Florida to share how they're teaming up to bring augmented reality technology to transform the classroom learning experience.

“Augmented reality can really help simplify complex concepts like math and science lessons by creating hands on learning experiences without blocking out the real world, whether students are learning from the classroom or at home,” says Dominguez. “Our partnership with Inspirit is an exciting step forward to integrate AR curriculums into the classroom to help prove how can be beneficial for learning.”

With interactive AR curriculums, Inspirit is committed to increasing student engagement and driving positive outcomes.

“Our mission at Inspirit is to make STEM learning more interactive and engaging for all students through our digital platform, the Innovative Learning Hub,” says Vasan. “So, we partnered with Snap to help propel that mission forward with their AR technology.”

For more information, visit InspiritVR.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Snap.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com