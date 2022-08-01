Social media reels helping business owners win over customers

Many entrepreneurs have to find inventive ways to market their businesses. TV Commentator and Business, Lifestyle Journalist, Trae Bodge, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help business owners grow their brands using social media reels.

“We've all turned to video and brands need to really be in that space as well,” says Bodge. “Short-term video is a great place to be because, obviously, we have these very short attention spans. This is a really good way for brands to stand out to define themselves and to grow their communities.”

Creating compelling content to captivate an audience can seem tricky. There are specific techniques brands can use to build their following.

“The best reels are relatable. They are recognizable from that brand. They provide useful content, offer a takeaway, good advice, resources, discount,” says Bodge. “If you have a product that you're selling, you want to put them in a position where they can respond right away.”

Meta, is one of the social media brands that offer a variety of resources to help business owners develop engaging content.

“Meta has a lot of information online that you can learn from. In addition, they are doing a five-city tour across the country and will have in-person workshops,” says Bodge. “If you can't make those events, they have their small business studios online. You can learn how to create that engaging content to level up your real skills.”

For more information, visit FB.com/SmallBusinessStudios

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Meta.