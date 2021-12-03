How to take care of your skin during the winter

Great skincare is great self-care, especially during the winter months.

Dr. Caroline Robinson talks about caring and loving the skin that you are in.

"Our skin changes through the years, through the season, so we need to change our routines. Some of the major changes that we experience in the winter are that we have a drop in humidity. And that's going to leave our skin a little bit more dry and a little bit duller. Another thing is that we are seeing less sun. That's going to leave us a little bit less energized," says Dr. Robinson.

If you are looking for some tips to help you through the difficulties your skin goes through. Dr. Robinson recommends you do this:

If you crank up the heat in your home, make sure you use a humidifier. That helps counteract the moisture that's not present in the air.

Use wet moisturizing, this will help with the dryness in our face. When you finish washing your face, once you step out of the show, apply your moisturizer to damp skin. That will give you an extra hydration boost.

Use antioxidant moisturizers during the winter season, such as the Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 moisturizer. This will have your skin feeling 2x brighter compared to a basic moisturizer.

