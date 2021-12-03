SCOPE Miami Beach is celebrating its 20th anniversary in this year's Miami Art Week

Located on the sands of Ocean Drive, SCOPE Miami Beach returns to Art Week and welcomes over 125 diverse contemporary galleries from over 70 countries.

SCOPE offers a 360 experience on contemporary art and this year they're celebrating their 20th anniversary.

"We've always been focused specifically, on the emerging contemporary art element component. A lot of what you see around here, especially what you see in this section, is the new contemporary which is really the tip of that sword," said Alexis Hubshman, Founder of SCOPE Miami Beach.

This year SCOPE will be showcasing a new monumental piece from environmental artist Saype. And the piece is in collaboration with Luxury Brand, Balmain, Live Nation, and (RED).

"It was a monumental task, to pull off what ultimately, is a subtle, gesture of beauty. And also the luck of working with such a great sponsor with Balmain and Live Nation," stated Hubshman.

NFTs are all the rage in this year's Miami Art Week/Art Basel and at SCOPE they're including works from various artists like Superchief Gallery NFT. They're a New York-based gallery and have assembled a community of artists to display their works.

"A lot of these people are really successful in the traditional art market, that have been now given the opportunity to share work that has never been able to be purchased or collected before. Like video work or animation and I think this is one of those moments where artists who work for Playstation or Nike are getting to share their creative work and really kind of take the things they're known best for and own it with their own intellectual property and it's really wonderful," says Edward Zipco, Director and Co-Founder of Superchief Gallery NFT.

SCOPE Miami Beach is now open until Sunday, December 5th. For tickets, head on over here.