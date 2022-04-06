Watch
Inside South FloridaSoFlo Scene

Actions

The Miami Open is serving up good times at the Hard Rock Stadium

Posted at 6:23 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 18:23:45-04

The world's finest tennis players will go head to head at the Miami Open, one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world.

This year the Hard Rock Stadium is welcoming back fans at max capacity.

And while guests can enjoy some tennis, they can also enjoy some entertainment, food and beverages at the new Miami Open campus which makes the Rock unrecognizable.

Throughout the tournament, an array of an international eateries will bring fresh and diverse flavors.

And the mastermind behind the culinary takeover at this year's tournament is Chef Dayanny De La Cruz.

Chef D made sure the diverse cultures that hit the court also hit the food plaza.

"We want to bring the flavor, the passion that Miami has and curating music, arts and food is part of our DNA now," says De La Cruz.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Novacento and Dos Croquetas are some of our favorite local eats that are being presented at the Miami Open.

"We really tried to stay local. We did a major outreach to our vendors here in Miami Gardens. We love to support our community," states the executive chef.

And to cap it all off, you can enjoy some refreshing cocktails from the Dobel Tequila Stand.

The Miami Open runs through April 4th. For tickets, you can head on over here

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors