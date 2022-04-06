The Miami Open is serving up good times at the Hard Rock Stadium

The world's finest tennis players will go head to head at the Miami Open, one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world.

This year the Hard Rock Stadium is welcoming back fans at max capacity.

And while guests can enjoy some tennis, they can also enjoy some entertainment, food and beverages at the new Miami Open campus which makes the Rock unrecognizable.

Throughout the tournament, an array of an international eateries will bring fresh and diverse flavors.

And the mastermind behind the culinary takeover at this year's tournament is Chef Dayanny De La Cruz.

Chef D made sure the diverse cultures that hit the court also hit the food plaza.

"We want to bring the flavor, the passion that Miami has and curating music, arts and food is part of our DNA now," says De La Cruz.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Novacento and Dos Croquetas are some of our favorite local eats that are being presented at the Miami Open.

"We really tried to stay local. We did a major outreach to our vendors here in Miami Gardens. We love to support our community," states the executive chef.

And to cap it all off, you can enjoy some refreshing cocktails from the Dobel Tequila Stand.

The Miami Open runs through April 4th. For tickets, you can head on over here