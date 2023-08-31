SoFlo’s Cannoli Kitchen welcoming new franchisees

Cannoli Kitchen’s President, Austin Titus, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization can help you become your own business owner.

“We partnered with the original owners of Cannoli Kitchen to franchise the business,” says Titus. “We have a full training program. “We teach you everything, including how to run your own business, how to manage employees, and how to hire people.”

For more information, visit CannoliKitchenFranchise.com and FranchiseExpoSouth.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Franchise Expo South.