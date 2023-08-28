Watch Now
SoFlo’s fall and spring staycation guide

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Travelmation’s President and Founder, Adam Duckworth, joined Inside South Florida to share great Florida travel finds for the upcoming seasons.

“Margaritaville on Hollywood beach is super cool. You can get it actually in mid-September during the week for around $250 a night. It's one of the only places in South Florida that actually has a flow writer,” says Duckworth. “January 2024, the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of The Seas will make its homeport in Miami, Florida.”

