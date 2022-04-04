Solar can prevent your energy bill from ever increasing again

Many think the driving force behind going solar is what it does for the planet, but that’s only one of the perks. Hunter Teran, president of Florida Smart Energy, a WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, says having solar panels can eliminate your electric bill.

“It’s so important now, because back in January FPL just had a massive rate increase and it’s one of many that will be coming. When you go solar you are protected from any rate increases,” says Hunter. “Once you go solar you can never have a rate increase, your monthly bill is what it always will be. It can never go up. What most people don’t know is that electricity gets dirty over distances. It has to do with harmonics. You’re not able to utilize dirty energy. In Florida, energy is about 80% clean but you're getting charged 100%.”

“There’s an investment Tax Credit from the government gives,” Hunter shares. “If you have a job, the government will pay for 26% of your solar. If you’re on a fixed income and your electric bill is $100 you don’t have to worry about your rates increasing. Solar will raise the value of your home, but it won’t raise your taxes. On average your home will be worth 17% more going solar.”

“Solar panels can withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Anywhere there’s a panel on the roof, the roof is much stronger and resilient to bad weather,” according to Hunter.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Smart Energy, Inc.

