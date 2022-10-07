Some of the best spots for eating in Miami

The Miami New Times released their "Required Eating 2023" list of the top 100 restaurants in Miami. The food editor for the Miami New Times, Laine Doss, joined Inside South Florida to share who curated the list this year.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of restaurants in Miami and South Florida,” says Doss. “And somebody's got to have the tough job of eating through all of them, and picking some really fantastic ones.”

She shares some required eatings in the morning.

“Yeah, I think there are a few places that you really want to go if you want a fantastic bagel, and it's no secret that I'm from New York,” says Doss. “And it was really hard to get a great bagel in Miami but El bagel does the job. They're right in the MIMO district on the Upper East Side.”

She also shares some of the Best Lunch Spots in Hialeah.

“One of my favorite places is Kush, Hialeah And it used to be called Stevens. It's been around since the 1950s,” says Doss. “It is one of the last Jewish delis in Hialeah. Hialeah had a big garden center district, a lot of clothing manufacturing, and it had a big Jewish population of people who work there.”

Doss shares Where to go for dinner in Miami.

“Starting somewhere like super casual. I love off site. It is in the Little River area and they have a nano brewery so they make their own beer on site. They also have the best fried chicken sandwich in Miami,” says Doss. “I like to say if you're gonna go to Miami go all out and if somebody is in town, footing the bill, who wants to see Miami? Sexy fish is amazing. It’s in Brickell and It is a mermaid fantasy.”

If you want to see the full list, visit here