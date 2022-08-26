Songwriter, Mikalah Gordon talks her journey and learning to be brave through loss

At only 17 years old, Mikalah Gordon rose to national prominence as a top 12 finalist in season four of American Idol. Since then, her career has continued to flourish as a sought-after host, comedian , and highly visible LGBTQ plus luminary. She joined Inside South Florida to talk about her highly anticipated debut album, “Vivian,” and the inspiration behind her latest single off the album, “Hands Off.”

“Hands Off is about the sexual abuse that I've endured , . but also this decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” says Gordon. “This was not supposed to be the single at all. It's a very personal song that almost didn't even make the album because I wasn't sure if I was ready to share my experiences. Then, when Roe v. Wade overturned, I felt like it was a really important message to share.”

The album, “Vivian,” is also named after Gordon’s grandmother, whom she credits as being one of the strongest women in her life.

“I'm a strong woman. My grandmother, Vivian, who the album was named after, was a strong woman,” says Gordon. “It's time to take your hands off our queens physically, emotionally mentally, like enough. So I wanted this song to be empowering and strong.”

Gordon also shared her journey of crafting this album and what inspired the songs.

“It's very personal for me, this album, my grandmother passed away in 2020. I think 2020 was just such a difficult year for so many people,” says Gordon. “But I think it was also a year where many people realized, we got one go around, we can't be afraid because nothing is that important. I hadn't made an album, out of fear of failure and rejection. It's my most vulnerable piece of me because I'm a songwriter so it's my lyrics out there. I think that when my grandmother passed away, it made me brave.”

The album is Vivian out September 9 and you can follow Gordon on Instagram @MikalahGordon