Sony Over the Counter Hearing Aids are the Latest Advancements in Hearing Solutions

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Head of Diversity and Sustainability at Sony Electronics, Shannon Pope, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of hearing health and Sony’s contributions to the advancement of hearing solutions and over-the-counter hearing aids.

“40 million Americans experience hearing loss, and that number is expected to grow,” says Pope. “And there's a lot of stigma around hearing aids, some barriers, and you know, we are hoping to remove those barriers, making them more affordable, more accessible, and have people more comfortable in wearing them. So again, easy to find, not needing that doctor's prescription. And we've got a couple of models available to help with that and help people be more proactive with their hearing health.”

