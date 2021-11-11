Watch
Soothe your sore throat fast

Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 11, 2021
A first date, a big audition, an important presentation -- having a sore throat can easily put a damper on important moments. Family medicine physician, Dr. Jennifer Caudle lent her expertise on how to relieve the pain and symptoms of a sore throat.

More than 2,000 adults in the US were asked about dealing with sore throat pain, and many of them said it's the most debilitating symptoms they experience, and over half said if they did have a sore throat they would try to power through the day and get things done.

The good news is, over the counter remedies can help. Mucinex is the number one cough and cold medicine recommended by doctors across the country. There's a new line of lozenges and sprays called Mucinex Insta-Soothe to help numb and soothe the sore throat with a light local anesthetic.

Make sure you continue to wash your hands and stay healthy during cold and flu season, and get more tips at Mucinex.com

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

