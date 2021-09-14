SOS Hydration is bringing something different to your water

As the seasons change it's important to remember to stay hydrated even if the weather is cooling down. SOS Hydration is making that goal easier than ever with their game-changing product.

Founder, James Mayo, says there's nothing wrong with starting your day out with a coffee, but remember caffeine does dehydrate you. To make up for that, make sure you're staying hydrated to get ahead of the cure. Drinks with electrolytes, like SOS Hydration, are tools that work proactively against dehydration. The company's drinks and powder mixes are also perfect for an on-the-go lifestyle, filling the gaps where you might be forgetting to drink water.

Keeping your kids hydrated can be hard, but there is a brand new Paw Patrol Vitamin and Mineral Drink. They're going to be available soon in all Walmart locations. Mayo said he created this as a way to keep kids hydrated and healthy, and away from sugary drinks with lots of additives.

You can order some for yourself at https://soshydration.com/ or find the ready-to-drink and powder mixes at CVS.