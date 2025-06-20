Soulful Sounds and Powerful Tributes Set to Mark Juneteenth Celebration in South Florida

This year’s Juneteenth celebration is set to be one to remember, thanks to a powerhouse lineup of local talent and a tribute concert honoring iconic Black voices in music history. Headlining the festivities is none other than singer-songwriter Cande Rivers, who will take the stage as part of Imagination Unchained's “Divas Tribute,” performing selections from legends like Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, and more.

For River, the show is personal. “My dad passed on the same day as Whitney Houston,” she shared. “The world was grieving a legacy that had passed on, and we were grieving at the same time. Right after that, I started doing more research into who she was. I looked into the interviews she gave over the years, and I focused on the women she said inspired her because that’s a part of who Whitney was. I just want to continue her legacy..” Her setlist reflects that journey, showcasing the voices that shaped Houston’s artistry and River’s own.

Joining the celebration is EchoSlim, a performer and community leader helping produce the Motown Tribute portion of the show. “Motown is a staple in American history,” Echo said. “They always worked with the youth and that’s something I carry forward in my own work.” The tribute will honor the groundbreaking legacy of Barry Gordy and the many young artists he nurtured, from Diana Ross to Michael Jackson.

The night promises to be more than just a concert. It’s an immersive experience rooted in community, culture, and celebration. “I want people to leave inspired, rewired,” Cande Rivers added. “I know that the show is going to be captivating.”