South Beach Food and Wine Festival brings back Burger Bash

Posted at 6:12 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:12:45-04

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s beloved Burger Bash returns as chef and TV personality Bobby Flay hosts the culinary competition.

Burger Bash will be held on the white sands in South Beach and will offer delicious burgers from your favorite South Florida restaurants.

And this year the competition will have two sessions meaning two winners will reign burger supreme. A past winner has been Miami-based restaurant, Pincho, as they won 2019’s Heineken's People’s Choice Award for Pipo’s choice. And they’re excited to be back this year.

Burger bash takes place on Friday, May 21st with early access beginning at 5 pm! For tickets head on over to sobewff.org

