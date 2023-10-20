South Beach Seafood Festival Returns this Weekend: Here’s What to Expect

South Florida Seafood Festival Co-Founder, Valerie Roy, joined Inside South Florida to to discuss the festivities celebrating all things seafood and waterfront living.

This highly anticipated event is back for its 11th year now through October 21, featuring some of South Florida's most renowned seafood cuisines.

“We bring together restaurants from all over South Florida to come,” says Roy. “We have 50 to 60 restaurants that are out there, we've got a chef competition, we've got the festival day, we've got dinners happening, It's really a great experience.”

Packed with a weekend full of delicious food and drink tastings, exciting special events, and fun demos, the festival is successfully bringing the community together.

“We've got the Milam’s culinary demo stage on Saturday, we've got Jack Daniels, the big live music all day, Pacific Beach Club,” says Roy. “There's so much that happens out there with DJs and dancing and all the fun and it's really all to celebrate these chefs and do good for the community because we give back to the community with our EatSmart program.”

