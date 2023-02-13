South Beach Wine and Food Festival celebrates African American Cuisine

The artful expression of soulful African American cuisine has played a significant role in American culture. Lil Greenhouse Grill’s Managing Partner and Creative Lead, Nicole Gates and Meat the Veggies’ Chef and Co-owner, Keith Valles, joined Inside South Florida to share their elation as black businesses being apart of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's events.

“It's going to give us global recognition teaming up with Chef Marcus Samuelsson that has done so much to elevate the culinary experience in Overtown,” says Gates.

Valles is excited about participating in the annual culinary event.

“It feels amazing,” says Valles. “It's a privilege to be invited and be regarded as a unique and refreshing food option.”

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is February 23rd – 26th

For more information, visit sobewff.org