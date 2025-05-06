South Florida Authors Bring Grief, Healing, and Iceland to Life in New Novel

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ascend Agency. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Grief, beauty, and storytelling collide in a powerful new novel from South Florida-based co-authors Jennifer Curran and Christopher D. White, who joined Inside South Florida to talk about their unique creative collaboration and the emotional journey behind their new book, “His Final Answer”.

Originally written as a screenplay, the novel explores the internal landscape of a charismatic man grappling with deep personal loss—mirroring the rugged, breathtaking terrain of Iceland, where the story unfolds. “Writing for the screen is more for show, while books and novels are more for tell,” explained White, “I've known her for a while and I like her poetry which is really descriptive.”

Though she had never written a novel before, Curran embraced the challenge, infusing the book with vivid imagery and emotional nuance drawn from her own life. “I lost my sister at 15,” she shared. “I watched my mother and father have to continue their lives and suffer and not be able to communicate that…I think I was able to bring that to to this story.”

The book is already drawing praise for its heartfelt story and striking setting. “This was a great invitation to get the landscape of Iceland right, and parallel it to the character’s emotional experience.” Curran added. “The fire and ice are the the dichotomies of what he was going through and it worked beautifully.”

For these two storytellers, the project has been more than a book—it's been a journey of healing, creativity, and collaboration. And for readers, it offers a rich, emotionally resonant escape into the wild beauty of Iceland and the human heart.

Readers can find “His Final Answer” now on Amazon, where it’s being offered as a special color-illustrated eBook edition for just 99 cents. The full hardcover edition retails for $35. “Everyone will want to visit Iceland after seeing the illustrations,” they joked.