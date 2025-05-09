South Florida BBQ Kings Serve Up Flavor and Community This National Barbecue Month

What better way to celebrate National Barbecue Month on Inside South Florida than by spotlighting some of the best pitmasters SoFlo has to offer? This week, the studio was sizzling as we welcomed Jarael Jones from Fat Boyz Barbecue and Rafael Sarria from Battle Rig BBQ to share their mouthwatering dishes and the powerful stories behind their food.

Fat Boyz Barbecue has been serving the community for over a decade, with both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations across South Florida. Jarael says the mission is simple: “It’s about people, the plate, and the passion.” More than just food, barbecue is a way of bringing families and communities together — and that’s what keeps him fired up every day.

Rafael, the pitmaster behind Battle Rig BBQ, brings the same heart to his work — especially when serving the men and women of the military. Every Thursday, you’ll find him at SOCOM in Doral, serving Texas-style brisket, Carolina pulled pork, and Tennessee ribs to soldiers and their families. “They're great people and we get to see them one on one every day and put a smile on their face when they get to have that barbecue,” he shared.

When it came time to taste-test their signature dishes, our studio was quickly filled with the aroma of oak-smoked brisket and perfectly seasoned dry rub ribs. Jarael’s brisket, smoked for over 22 hours using post oak wood, was tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. Rafael’s dry rub ribs, true to their Southern roots, needed no sauce — though we couldn’t resist dipping them anyway.

Both chefs credit their roots for their flavor profiles: Jarael grew up in Pompano around barbecue culture, and Rafael’s family traditions — especially his father’s whole hog roast on Christmas Eve — laid the foundation for his culinary journey. His time in the military also introduced him to new regional flavors and techniques, which now influence his menu.

Whether you’re a BBQ lover or just hungry for authentic, local flavor, these two South Florida staples are must-visits. You can follow Fat Boyz BBQ (@fatboyzbbq) and Battle Rig BBQ (@battlerigbbq) on social media, and of course, find more food and fun from Inside South Florida by visitingwsfltv.com or following @InsideSoFlo on Instagram.

Until next time, happy National Barbecue Month — and get yourself a plate (or two).