South Florida Fashion Academy: Nurturing Young Creators

Inside South Florida recently featured Taj McGill, the founder of South Florida Fashion Academy, a groundbreaking school that provides middle and high school students with hands-on education in fashion, beauty, and business. This first-of-its-kind program equips students with the tools to excel in creative industries and empowers them to embrace their passions early.

Taj shared the vision behind the academy: “These kids now know exactly what they want to do upon graduation. It’s my goal, and my staff’s goal, to give them all the tools they need to be a competitive force within the industry.”

The academy not only nurtures creative talent but also gives students practical experience, like earning professional certifications before graduation. For example, Patriniya Dorlean, a student and nail tech, is already running her own business while pursuing her education. “Being the first in my family to do this makes me feel so happy,” she shared.

Two students showcased their unique creations:



Isis Payne drew inspiration from 1940s men’s suits and cherry blossoms in Central Park, creating a pinstripe look that combines elegance with a touch of femininity. She expressed how much she appreciates the academy: “I’m allowed to be creative in an environment that feels safe and and where I'm not being judged.”

Another student, Blake Sabrin, brought his Gothic Barbie design to life, blending early 2000s Barbie nostalgia with bold, gothic elements. “I wanted it to look like it was sewn together, like jumbo doll clothes. It was such a fun, creative project,” she said.

For Taj, hearing her students share their passions is deeply emotional. “To dream of something and see it come to fruition—it’s a ‘Thank You, God’ moment every day,” she said.

The South Florida Fashion Academy is redefining what education can look like for creative students, providing them with skills, confidence, and professional opportunities. As the students continue to grow, their work will surely leave a lasting impact on the fashion industry.

For more information, visit SouthFloridaFashionAcademy.com.