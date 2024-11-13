South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 30 Years of Community Connection and Support

Liliam M. Lopez, founder and CEO of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC), joined Inside South Florida to share insights on the chamber’s three-decade-long mission of fostering connection and support among South Florida’s Hispanic businesses and communities. Founded by a group of young professionals, including Lopez, the chamber has grown into one of the top five Hispanic chambers in the U.S., with over 1,700 members and a packed calendar of events that bring people and businesses together.

The SFLHCC’s upcoming events include the December 13th holiday luncheon and toy drive, where members bring toys for underprivileged children in South Florida. The chamber annually collects thousands of toys to distribute to kids from families earning $25,000 or less. On December 17th, Santa and Mrs. Claus will deliver the toys to these children, creating joyful memories and providing a brighter holiday for families in need.

For those interested in joining the chamber or participating in events, you can visitsflhcc.com or call 305-534-1903.