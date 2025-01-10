South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Women Empowerment and Education

The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC), a nonprofit organization established in 1944, continues its mission of promoting business leadership, creating economic opportunities, and providing legislative advocacy for the Hispanic business community. Recently, the Chamber hosted its annual Women Empowerment and Embracing Women Awards at the historic Biltmore Hotel, celebrating South Florida’s leading business professionals and supporting the next generation of leaders.

“This is, I think, our 16th or 17th annual Women Empowerment Embracing Women Awards,” Chamber president and CEO Liliam M. Lopez shared. “As always, we’re very happy to have so many members celebrating with us.”

The event is not only about recognizing accomplished professionals but also about investing in the future. Ahead of the conference, Chamber members met with high school students who were receiving scholarships from the Chamber’s Foundation to further their education. During the gathering, attendees shared valuable life and business advice with the young scholars.

“Keep the values that you have. Surround yourself with the best people. Listen a lot, but ask questions too. Never stop asking questions and challenge yourself every single day by asking, ‘How can I be a better me?’” Andres Chaparro, WSFL’s General Manager, advised.

The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, founded 28 years ago, has grown into a beacon of support for education. With a strong focus on giving back, the Foundation has awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships, empowering countless students to pursue their academic dreams.

In recognition of the Chamber’s impact, WSFL 39 presented a donation of $2,500 during the event. “On behalf of all the employees of WSFL Channel 39 and Inside South Florida, we want to say thank you,” Chaparro stated. “Education is one of our pillars, and this is just a small token of appreciation.”

The SFLHCC remains committed to connecting businesses and fostering community growth. “If you’re a businessman or a businesswoman, just come to the events and join the Chamber,” Lopez encouraged. “You’ll find 400 people every two to three weeks, creating a great networking opportunity. Plus, there’s always a learning component at our conferences.”

With its unwavering focus on networking, education, and empowerment, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce continues to make a lasting impact. For more information or to get involved, visit SFLHCC.com.