South Florida is Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Broward Co-chair, Kim Prince along with Breast Cancer survivor and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer volunteer Michelle Friedman, joined Inside South Florida to highlight the organization’s dedication to providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors.

This year, the organization will be hosting walks on Saturday, October 21 and Saturday, October 28 at the Loan Depot Park, with the aim to unite community and raise funds for lifesaving breast cancer research.

We have two locations offered to South Florida community this year,” says Prince. “And to Michelle's point, you know, these walks offer a community of support to breast cancer survivors to metastatic thrivers, support family all alike, and with one common goal to fight breast cancer.”

For more information, visit Makingstrideswalk.org

