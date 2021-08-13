South Florida is spookier than ever thanks to Popcorn Frights Movie Festival

The sounds of Halloween are here! Although it is still August, it is never too early to start celebrating Halloween. And to help kick off the festivities is the 7th annual, Popcorn Frights.

Popcorn Frights is the largest genre film festival in the US and it's one of the best film festivals in Florida.

This year Popcorn Frights will be slightly different than years past as they will add different elements to suit everybody who is planning to attend.

One movie premiering at this year’s festival is “The Welder” which is local South Florida talent and was filmed in the Everglades.

The festival is running now through August 19th. To see the rest of the movie lineup and buy tickets head on over to popcornfrights.com