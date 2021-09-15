Watch
South Florida local takes on Jay Leno on You Bet Your Life

Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 16:47:14-04

You Bet Your Life is back with new host Jay Leno and one of the first competitors is from right here in South Florida. Damian Sanchez has been making a name for himself in here and now he's gone national.

It was a long process to get on the show but Damian says the group behind You Bet Your Life took great care of him. In order to prepare, he downloaded all the trivia games he could find and learned everything he could. When it came to actually play, he and his partner worked together like they had known each other forever.

When he's not taking part in a game show, he teaches and plays music. You can find all his music at the Damian J. Project on social media.

