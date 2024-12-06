South Florida Pickleball Pros Shine as Major League Champions

The South Florida pickleball scene is thriving, and at its heart are Milan Rane and Bobbi Oshiro, professional athletes from the Miami Pickleball Club and the 2024 Major League Pickleball Challenger champions. Their journey from tennis courts to the pickleball pros is inspiring players across the region.

Rane and Oshiro both credit their tennis backgrounds for their success in pickleball. Oshiro, who played at Boise State University and coached tennis, shared her love for the sport’s unique social aspect. “Favorite thing that I like about pickleball is the people that I get to meet, the relationships that I've developed,” she said.

For Rane, a chance encounter introduced her to the game. “I got into pickleball because a friend of mine that I was coaching tennis with brought me out. I lost to a bunch of older guys, and thought that wasn't supposed to happen. So decided to try again,” she joked. What began as a casual interest evolved into a full-time career after leaving a marketing role at Overstock to pursue pickleball professionally.

Pickleball has quickly become a favorite for athletes of all levels, thanks to its inclusive nature and growing community. “It's one of those few sports where you actually get to play mix and enjoy talking a little bit and just have something different. Show them who's boss and who's the queen of the court,” Oshiro said with a laugh.

Both athletes agree that the sport’s rapid development keeps them engaged. “Trick shots are still being developed,” Rane explained. “It’s really cool to see that coming along in pickleball.”

For these champions, pickleball is more than just fun—it’s a commitment. Their training routine includes morning drills, off-court conditioning, and weekend tournament play. “A lot of court time, a lot of drilling, a lot of match playing - is the best way. Just have fun and be obsessed with it,” Oshiro said.

The sport’s growth is undeniable, with increased traction internationally and even in collegiate programs. As Oshiro urged, “Don’t be a fan later!”

To learn more about the sport or join the action, visit TheMiamiPC.com or follow Miami Pickleball Club on Instagram, @MiamiPC.