South Florida restaurants you won’t want to miss

Lifestyle and Travel expert, Merilee Kern, joined Inside South Florida with some must-have food spots around South Florida.

Sushi by Bou at Salt7 is a timed 60-minute sushi omakase speakeasy experience where the chef selects the type of sushi each guest will have.

“The fun disco and pop-art themed atmosphere serves as a great backdrop to the high energy party vibe and premium bottle service,” says Kern. “The elegant cuisine is complemented by handmade cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskies.” You can visit sushibybou.com to make a reservation.

If you want authentic Italian food, Truli Italian Food and Drink is a great choice.

“It offers tastes of the most genuine Italian culinary and mixology traditions combined with thoughtful, playful, and relevant twists that set Truli apart,” says Kern. “Prices and portion sizes emphasize a superior value proposition intended to make Truli's guests return frequently.” To make a reservation, visit truliitalian.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by TheLuxeList.com