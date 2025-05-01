Watch Now
South Florida Spotlight: Meet Miami-Dade's Youth of the Year, Sarah Lara-Corrales

Posted

Miami-Dade’s Boys & Girls Clubs just crowned their 2024 Youth of the Year, and trust us—this title goes way beyond a trophy. It’s a life-changing honor that places one standout teen on the path to represent not just our city or state, but potentially the entire country.

This year’s local champion? Sarah Lara-Corrales, a driven high school sophomore with a passion for fashion marketing and a voice wise beyond her years. In just one year as a club member, Sarah has already left a lasting impression with her leadership, creativity, and community-driven mindset.

“I hold it with a lot of honor,” Sarah said of the title. “I can have my voice stand out and be heard and they’ve always welcomed me.”

Her club president, Alex Rodriguez-Roig, agrees: “Once you talk to Sarah, you just know why she is the one.”

Each Youth of the Year candidate must exemplify service, academic excellence, and a healthy lifestyle—along with a personal story of how the club has shaped their life. For Sarah, that includes launching an eco-fashion initiative to raise awareness around sustainability and pollution through design.

The Youth of the Year journey continues from the local level to state, regional, and national competitions—culminating with a visit to the White House for top regional winners. It’s a powerful reminder that when young people are supported and seen, they shine.

Want to learn more or get involved? Visitbgcmia.org or call 305-446-9910 to connect with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

