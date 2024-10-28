South Florida’s Kids Got Talent: Celebrating Young Talent with Tri-Rail

Victor joined to share exciting details about South Florida’s Kids Got Talent, an annual talent showcase organized by Tri-Rail that allows children across the region to shine. This much-anticipated event gives young performers the chance to sing live before an audience and a panel of judges, building their confidence and offering the community an opportunity to celebrate local youth talent.

According to Victor, the event not only provides a safe space for kids to express themselves but also brings people together, highlighting Tri-Rail’s role in the community. The competition has become a beloved tradition, and winners from this year’s auditions will compete in the main event next year. “It’s become our signature event, and we’re super proud of it,” he shared.

For aspiring participants, Victor’s advice is simple: “Just have fun, trust in your preparation, and bring it all together.” The competition welcomes solo singers or groups, ages 5 to 17, encouraging children to showcase their unique talents and enjoy the moment.

For more details on how to participate or attend, visit tri-rail.com or call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.