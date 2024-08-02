South Florida's Olympians Shine at the 2024 Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway, and South Florida is well represented by a diverse and talented group of athletes. While this list only highlights a few, many more Olympians trained in SoFlo are making waves on the world stage.

Local Olympians Making History



Angelica Delgado – Competing in judo, Delgado hails from Miami and is a fierce contender in her sport.

Ashleigh Johnson – Also from Miami, Johnson made history in 2016 as the first African American woman to join the US Olympic water polo team.

Daniella Ramirez – This artistic swimmer from Miami showcases her elegance and skill in the pool.

Twanisha Terry – A Miami native excelling in track and field, Terry is a sprinter to watch.

Dominique Stater – A windsurfer representing US Sailing, Stater is another proud Miami athlete.

Erika Reineke – Joining Seder in US Sailing, Reineke is also from Miami.

Aaliyah Butler – This track and field athlete from Fort Lauderdale demonstrates her prowess on the track.

The representation of female athletes from South Florida is truly inspiring. From judo to windsurfing, these women are proving their strength and determination on the Olympic stage.

Athletes Training in South Florida

Not only do natives represent South Florida, but many athletes currently training in the region are also competing in Paris.



Oumy Diop and Nicole Frank – These FIU Panthers are making waves in swimming and diving, representing Senegal and Uruguay, respectively.

Ariana Rodriguez – A Miami Hurricane redshirt sophomore, Rodriguez is playing volleyball for the Dominican Republic.

Russell Robinson – Coming off his senior season, Robinson represents Team USA in track and field, bringing his skills from the University of Miami to the global stage.

From local legends to current residents, South Florida's presence at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is strong. The dedication, hard work, and talent of these athletes are evident as they compete against the best in the world.

Congratulations to all these incredible athletes and more representing South Florida in Paris. Your community is proud of you!